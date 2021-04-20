New Delhi: Amid the rapidly rising coronavirus pandemic and migrant crisis, the Central Railways (CR) has started summer special trains on a few routes from Mumbai and Delhi amid a lockdown-like situation. Videos have surfaced over the past week showing thousands of migrant workers rushing to railway stations and bus depots to return to their hometowns fearing a situation reminiscent of last year. Also Read - No Need to Panic, Trains Will Operate Normally: Indian Railways Amid Covid Surge

In view of the same, the Indian Railways is running trains from Delhi and Mumbai to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh "for the convenience of the passengers".

04474 Anand Vihar-Sahrsa Junction Special Train

This train will start from Anand Vihar at 23:15 hrs and reach Saharsa at 23:30 hrs the next day. It will halt at Aligarh, Tundla, Etawah, Kanpur Central, Aishbagh, Badshah Nagah, Barabanki, Gonda, Basti, Khilalabad, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Siwan, Chapra, Sonpur, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Dalsingh Sarai, Barauni, Begusarai, Khagaria stations on its way.

04476 New Delhi-Bhagalpur Special Train

This train will depart from New Delhi station on Wednesday (April 21) at 23:15 hrs and reach Saharsa at 19:00 hrs the next day. It will halt at Aligarh, Tundla, Etawah, Kanpur Central, Aishbagh, Badshah Nagah, Barabanki, Gonda, Basti, Khilalabad, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Siwan, Chapra, Sonpur, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Dalsingh Sarai, Barauni, Begusarai, Khagaria stations on its way.

01315 New Delhi– Darbhanga Special Train

The train will depart on April 22 from New Delhi station at 23:55 hrs and arrive at Darbhanga on the next day at 22:45 hrs, the Railways said. It will halt at stations including – Moradabad, Bareilly, Lucknow, Barabangi, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Bhatni, Chhafra, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur.

01453 Panvel-Gorakhpur Special Train

The train will depart from Pune at 12.30 hrs every Friday from April 16 to April 30 and arrive at Gorakhpur at 09.40 hrs on the third day, the Western Railways stated. Reservations for this train will start soon.

For more information on train timings and halts, passengers can visit the IRCTC enquiry website – www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.