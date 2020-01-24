New Delhi: At least 12 trains are running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region on Friday.

Yesterday, 18 Delhi-bound trains– the Dibrugarh-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail were delayed by five hours. Besides, the Jai Nagar-New Delhi Swatantrata Senani Express and the Pratapgarh-Delhi Padmavat Express were running behind their schedule by four hours.

Even the Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express and the Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyat Express were delayed by three hours and 30 minutes, the Varanasi-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express and Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express were delayed by three hours.

On Wednesday, 22 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to severe fog in several parts of northern India.