New Delhi: Railway services in several parts of northern India were badly hit due to foggy conditions on Monday. As per the reports, 18 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by two to five hours.

Northern Railway officials informed Rajendra Nagar-New Delhi Sampoorna Kranti Express and Allahabad-New Delhi Hamsafar Express were also delayed by 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Here is the list of trains running late today

-Rewa-Anand Vihar Express was delayed by five hours and 30 minutes,

-Singrauli-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express running behind its schedule by 4 hours.

-The Chhindwara-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express was delayed by 3 hours and 30 minutes

-Yeshwantpur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Duranto Express was delayed by 3 hours

-Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express delayed by 2 hours and 30 minutes

-Mau-Anand Vihar Terminal Express running late by 2 hours and 30 minuts

-Barauni-New Delhi Vaishali Express also running behind its schedule by 2 hours and 30 minutes

On Sunday, 26 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by 2 to 5 hours due to fog in several parts of northern India.

While Hyderabad-Nizamuddin Dakshin Express, and Mumbai-Amritsar Dadar Express were delayed by 5 hours, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express was delayed by 4 hours and 45 minutes.

On Saturday, 60 trains were running late due to fog, 18 trains had to be rescheduled and 14 cancelled.