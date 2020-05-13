New Delhi: After almost two months of suspension, the Indian Railways started its limited passenger services from May 12. It has already earned Rs 16.15 crore from over 45,500 tickets booked on Monday. Also Read - Sports Ministry 'Cannot Rush Into Decision' on Resumption of Outdoor Training in Track And Field: Kiren Rijiju
But have the prices gone up? Well, these are special trains with special fares. There are no sleeper coaches. Only AC seats are up for the grabs. The ticket fares don't include meals. Here are the price charts of the tickets as per the IRCTC website.
New Delhi-Dibrugarh
Ac 3 Tier: Rs 2,510
AC 2 tier: Rs 3,650
Ac 1st Class: Rs 6,250
New Delhi to Howrah
Ac 3 tier: Rs 1,900
AC 2 tier: Rs 2,700
Ac 1st class: Rs 4,595
New Delhi to Patna
Ac 3 tier: Rs 1,535
AC 2 tier: Rs 2,170
Ac 1st class: Rs 3,660
New Delhi Bhubaneswar
Ac 3 tier: Rs 2,1600
AC 2 tier: Rs 3,125
AC 1st Class: Rs 5,310
New Delhi to Secunderabad
AC 3 tier: Rs 2,065
AC 2 tier: Rs 2,960
Ac 1st class: Rs 5,060
New Delhi to Bengaluru
Ac 3 tier: Rs 2,535
Ac 2 tier: Rs 3,655
AC 1st class: Rs 6,255
New Delhi to Mumbai Central
AC 3 tier: Rs 1,855
AC 2 tier: Rs 2,645
AC 1st class: Rs 4,495
New Delhi to Ahmedabad
Ac 3 tier: Rs 1,460
AC 2 tier: Rs 2,065
AC 1st class: 2,485
New Delhi to Jammu
Ac 3 tier: Rs 1,085
Ac 2 tier: Rs 1,515
Ac 1st class: 2,525
(*Dynamic pricing is applicable to many of these tickets which will make the prices change at the time of the booking)
Trains are available from New Delhi Station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi. For trains cancelled till 17th May 2020 by Indian Railways, a full refund will be provided automatically by IRCTC. Users need not cancel their e-tickets. Full fare will be credited back into users accounts from which payment was made. Dynamic pricing is applicable to these prices.
The national transporter has set special norms for air-conditioning inside the coaches and temperatures will be kept slightly higher than the usual. The official said that the Special trains will run at full capacity, but railway zones have been instructed to ensure that there are separate entry and exit gates at stations to the extent feasible so that there is no face-to-face movement or contact of passengers.
The railways has asked the passengers to arrive at the railway station 90 minutes prior to the departure of the train. Thermal screening of passengers will be done before they will be allowed to enter the station premises. The official said that wearing masks has been made mandatory. Passengers have been encouraged to carry their own blankets, water and food for the travel.