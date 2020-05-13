New Delhi: After almost two months of suspension, the Indian Railways started its limited passenger services from May 12. It has already earned Rs 16.15 crore from over 45,500 tickets booked on Monday. Also Read - Sports Ministry 'Cannot Rush Into Decision' on Resumption of Outdoor Training in Track And Field: Kiren Rijiju

But have the prices gone up? Well, these are special trains with special fares. There are no sleeper coaches. Only AC seats are up for the grabs. The ticket fares don't include meals. Here are the price charts of the tickets as per the IRCTC website.

New Delhi-Dibrugarh

Ac 3 Tier: Rs 2,510

AC 2 tier: Rs 3,650

Ac 1st Class: Rs 6,250

New Delhi to Howrah

Ac 3 tier: Rs 1,900

AC 2 tier: Rs 2,700

Ac 1st class: Rs 4,595

New Delhi to Patna

Ac 3 tier: Rs 1,535

AC 2 tier: Rs 2,170

Ac 1st class: Rs 3,660

New Delhi Bhubaneswar

Ac 3 tier: Rs 2,1600

AC 2 tier: Rs 3,125

AC 1st Class: Rs 5,310

New Delhi to Secunderabad

AC 3 tier: Rs 2,065

AC 2 tier: Rs 2,960

Ac 1st class: Rs 5,060

New Delhi to Bengaluru

Ac 3 tier: Rs 2,535

Ac 2 tier: Rs 3,655

AC 1st class: Rs 6,255

New Delhi to Mumbai Central

AC 3 tier: Rs 1,855

AC 2 tier: Rs 2,645

AC 1st class: Rs 4,495

New Delhi to Ahmedabad

Ac 3 tier: Rs 1,460

AC 2 tier: Rs 2,065

AC 1st class: 2,485

New Delhi to Jammu

Ac 3 tier: Rs 1,085

Ac 2 tier: Rs 1,515

Ac 1st class: 2,525

(*Dynamic pricing is applicable to many of these tickets which will make the prices change at the time of the booking)

Trains are available from New Delhi Station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi. For trains cancelled till 17th May 2020 by Indian Railways, a full refund will be provided automatically by IRCTC. Users need not cancel their e-tickets. Full fare will be credited back into users accounts from which payment was made. Dynamic pricing is applicable to these prices.

The national transporter has set special norms for air-conditioning inside the coaches and temperatures will be kept slightly higher than the usual. The official said that the Special trains will run at full capacity, but railway zones have been instructed to ensure that there are separate entry and exit gates at stations to the extent feasible so that there is no face-to-face movement or contact of passengers.

The railways has asked the passengers to arrive at the railway station 90 minutes prior to the departure of the train. Thermal screening of passengers will be done before they will be allowed to enter the station premises. The official said that wearing masks has been made mandatory. Passengers have been encouraged to carry their own blankets, water and food for the travel.