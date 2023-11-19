Ashwini Vaishnaw To Flag Off Extension of Banaras-Sambalpur Bi-Weekly Express to Visakhapatnam-Check All Details Here

Home

The newly extended Banaras-Visakhapatnam-Banaras bi-weekly (train number 18311/18312) Express will commence its inaugural special run from Sambalpur towards Visakhapatnam. Regular service in the extended portion will begin on November 22nd from Visakhapatnam and on November 23rd from Banaras.

Indian Railways update: In a significant move to enhance connectivity between northern Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha, Union Minister of Railways Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw will flag off the extension of the Banaras-Sambalpur bi-weekly Express to Visakhapatnam on November 20, 2023. This extension will cater to the long-standing demand of the people of these regions and provide them with a direct and convenient rail link between these important cities, as per a report covered in the Financial Express.

Banaras-Visakhapatnam-Banaras Bi-weekly Express

Banaras-Visakhapatnam-Banaras Bi-weekly Express: Distance And Travel Time

The newly extended Banaras-Visakhapatnam-Banaras bi-weekly Express will cover a distance of 1405 kilometers in 20 hours and 20 minutes, making it the sole train operating on this route. This is a significant improvement from the previous travel time of 19 hours and 30 minutes for the shorter 900-kilometer journey.

Banaras-Visakhapatnam-Banaras Bi-weekly Express: List Of Stoppages

During its journey, the Banaras-Visakhapatnam-Banaras bi-weekly Express (train number 18311/18312) will stop at 40 stations.

Here is the list of stoppages:

Varanasi Junction, Kashi, DD Upadhyay Junction, Bhabua Road, Kudra, Sasaram, Dehri On Sone, Nabinagar Road, Japla, Haidarnagar, Muhammadganj, Untare Road, Garwa Road, Daltonganj, Barwadih Junction, Tori, Khalari, Barka Kana, Ramgarh Cantt, Muri, Ranchi, Hatia, Pokla, Bano, Nuagaon, Rourkela, Rajgangpur, Jharsuguda Junction, Rengali, Sambalpur, Bargarh Road, Balangir, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Muniguda, Rayagada, Parvatipuram, Bobbili, Vizianagaram Junction, and Kothavalasa railway stations.

A Landmark Achievement In Rail Infrastructure:

The extension of the Banaras-Sambalpur bi-weekly Express to Visakhapatnam is a testament to the Indian government’s commitment to enhancing connectivity and improving rail infrastructure across the country. This move will not only improve the lives of the people in the region but also contribute to the overall socio-economic development of the area.

