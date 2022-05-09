Lucknow: To make the train journey of new mothers travelling with their infant more comfortable, the Indian Railway has introduced foldable ‘baby berths’. The initiative was a joint effort of Lucknow and Delhi divisions of Northern Railways and was introduced on the occasion of Mother’s day, as a pilot project in AC three-tier (194129/C) B4 coach of superfast express Lucknow Mail 12230 on berths number 12 and 60.Also Read - Good News For Train Passengers! Now Book Tatkal Tickets in Seconds With IRCTC's New Feature. A Step-by-Step Guide Here

Tweeting about the initiative, the official account of the Northern Railway Lucknow Division informed that the new baby birth is foldable from hinges, and can be secured with the main berth with a stopper when needed.

Happy Mother's Day.

A baby berth has been introduced in Coach no 194129/ B4, berth no 12 & 60 in Lucknow Mail, to facilitate mothers traveling with their baby. Fitted baby seat is foldable about hinge and is secured with a stopper. @AshwiniVaishnaw @RailMinIndia @GM_NRly pic.twitter.com/w5xZFJYoy1 — DRM Lucknow NR (@drm_lko) May 8, 2022

How Will Baby Berth Help Mothers?

The baby birth will be beneficial for mothers travelling with their infants. By attaching the foldable berth, both mother and child will get separate spaces to sleep or rest.

According to a report by Time of India, the dimensions of the baby berth are 770 mm in length, 255 mm in width and 76.2 mm in height. “When not in use, it can be secured with a stopper. The berth is very easy to set up for the baby… It has straps to secure the baby,” TOI quoted Atul Singh, divisional mechanical engineer of Lucknow division as saying.

When Will The Idea be Introduced In All Trains

The idea of the baby berth was reportedly pitched by one Maharashtra-based engineer Nitin Deore in a recent review meeting of the railway board. “The idea has been given the shape in the form of a baby berth. If it succeeds in assisting the passengers (mothers), then the railways will roll out baby berths in all trains,” said Suresh Kumar Sapra, divisional railway manager of Lucknow division, according to TOI.

“Currently there is no mechanism to book the berth for women who are travelling with their infants, but they can approach the on-board train ticket examiner to exchange the seat with a passenger who has been allotted the lower berth which has a baby berth attached with it,” Sapra added.

He said the team will soon approach the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) to create a separate category for women with babies for the special berth.