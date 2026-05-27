Indian Railways BIG update: India’s 1st hydrogen fuel train gets approval to run on THIS key route | All details

Explore the latest updates on India’s inaugural hydrogen fuel train pilot project on the Jind-Sonipat route, featuring advanced safety and refueling infrastructure.

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Hydrogen train- File image

Indian Railways BIG update: In a big step towards green and sustainable transportation as the world faces energy crisis due to the ongoing West Asia crisis, the Indian Railways has approved the introduction of a 10-car Hydrogen Fuel Cell-based trainset. Fully dedicated to the Jind-Sonipat section of Northern Railway, the train will have comprehensive safety measures, such as hydrogen leak and flame detectors. For those unversed, Hydrogen fuel cell technology generates electricity through a chemical reaction using hydrogen, with water vapour as the only emission, making it a clean alternative to conventional fossil fuel-based traction systems. Here are all the details you need to know about the first hydrogen fuel train of India and its scheduled route.

Details on India’s 1st hydrogen fuel train

According to a statement issued by the Railway Ministry on Wednesday, the new train is set to start soon and will operate at a maximum speed of 75 kmph, powered by a 1,200 KW hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system With this initiative, India joins a select group of countries such as Germany, Japan, China and the United States that are exploring the use of hydrogen for cleaner rail transportation.

As the technology is still at a nascent stage, only a limited number of countries are currently operating or testing such systems, the statement said.

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Reason behind increasing popularity of Hydrogen-based rail systems

Hydrogen-powered rail transit is gaining global traction as a viable path toward sustainable transportation, with the Jind-Sonipat section in Haryana serving as the designated pilot project. To support this initiative, an indigenous facility for hydrogen storage and refueling has been established in Jind. This site has officially received all necessary licensing from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) to permit the storage and dispensing of compressed hydrogen gas, a report by IANS news agency said.

Safety features of Hydrogen-based rail systems

The refueling infrastructure utilizes a specialized hydrogen compression system, backed by essential technical support and a supply of critical spare parts to guarantee consistent, fail-safe performance. Additionally, the facility includes a standby compressor to ensure operational continuity.

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Operation and maintenance manuals for the hydrogen train-set and hydrogen plant, duly approved by RDSO, are also being made available.

(With inputs from agencies)