Indian Railways big update: Now book season tickets for other passengers using RailOne app

RailOne App Season Ticket: In order to make passengers’ travel more convenient and hassle-free, the Indian Railways has recently introduced a shared season ticket facility. With this service, which is available on the RailOne app, passengers (registered users) can book season tickets not only for themselves but also for other people (up to five) as well. The facility came into effect on September 9.
Giving details Saurabh Jain, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Kota, said that season tickets become valid on the same day as the verification process. Notably, the tickets booked for another person become valid from the next day. The minimum age to book a season ticket for oneself is 18 years. However, a ticket can be booked for another person who is at least five years old.
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