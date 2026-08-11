Indian Railways’ big update on reservation: Upgrading system to handle 1.5 lakh bookings a minute – Details here

Indian Railways is upgrading to a cloud-based booking system to handle more ticket reservations faster and make booking easier for passengers.

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Indian Railways’ big update on reservation: Upgrading system to handle 1.5 lakh bookings a minute – Details here | Image: ANI

Indian Railways, in a major development, is upgrading its reservation system to process as many as 150,000 tickets per minute. For this, it has started a phased rollout of a cloud-based system that will expand ticket capacity, further improving the user experience. The Railways has also initiated the shifting of trains to a new Passenger Reservation System (PRS) in a phased manner. This transition will replace the technology that has been in place since 2010, fixing the years-long problem of slowdowns during the Tatkal booking rush.

Dharmendra Tewari, Additional Director General of Public Relations at the Railway Board, during an interview with the Indian Express stated, “Layer by layer matching of the new user-friendly look and feel will involve a slow and steady load-based testing as we migrate from the old to the new PRS.” He also confirmed that the new IRCTC beta website is part of the transition process.

The PRS System

It is a system through which passengers book their railway tickets. It is responsible for seat allocation, waitlists, RAC, reservation charts, passenger enquiries, booking, modification and cancellation of tickets. The PRS system is being built and maintained by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS).

It was introduced by the Railways in 1986, replacing the manual reservation registers and counter booking. The system allows passengers to book tickets for any desired train, regardless of that train’s origin or destination.

In 2002, the internet-based booking was introduced, taking reservations beyond physical counters. Another major development took place in 2014 when the Next Generation e-Ticketing (NGeT) system was introduced. The Railways launched the RailOne app last year, announcing work on the PRS system. August 2026 marks the start of the phased migration.

Booking Capacity Upgraded From 32,000 To 1.5 Lakh Tickets Per Minute

The current PRS system is capable of processing 32,000 ticket bookings per minute. However, the capacity is not sufficient to handle the traffic and struggles during high-demand periods, especially during tatkal ticket booking.

The new, cloud-enabled PRS is specially developed to handle huge traffic. It can handle 1.5 lakh bookings per minute and more than 40 lakh enquiries per minute. The system also has a multilingual, user-friendly interface and is designed for greater scalability.

OTP Verification Added To Curb Bots And Unauthorised Agents

The official website of the Railways also has a beta version with a simplified interface, fewer steps and an easy interface for the convenience of the passengers. It will soon integrate with the new PRS.

Notably, the integration is happening train by train. Over the coming months, passengers can expect a new look on IRCTC and faster performance during peak booking times.