New Delhi: After over a month of suspending all train and flight services due to the deadly coronavirus, the central government has decided to resume train services on select routes from Tuesday.

As we near the end of COVID-19 lockdown, the Indian Railways is ready to resume 15 special trains for the first phase.

The special trains will resume on Rajdhani routes only, with full capacity, unlike Shramik Special trains. Trains will run from New Delhi to Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

Indian Railways issues the timings of 30 special trains to be run with effect from 12th May. pic.twitter.com/fvwxMrL3P3 — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2020

Here’s all you need to know:

2. Bookings for these special trains have started on May 11 from 4 pm. Tickets will be available on the IRCTC website – www.irctc.co.in – and on the mobile app of IRCTC only. Booking through ‘agents’ will not be allowed.

3. No tatkal booking will be available as of now. No passenger will be allowed to enter the railway stations without a confirmed ticket.

4. All passengers must download and use the Aarogya Setu application.

5. No Linen, blankets and curtains shall be provided inside the train. Passengers are advised to carry their own linen for the travel.

6. Passengers are encouraged to carry their own food & drinking water as there will be no provision for prepaid meal booking, or e-catering. IRCTC shall make provision for limited eatables and packaged drinking water on payment basis. No catering charges shall be included in the fare.

7. Customers must remain calm while booking tickets as the website may time to load due to heavy internet traffic.