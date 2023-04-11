Indian Railways Bring Major Relief For Travelers, Add Additional 217 Special Trains To Meet Summer Rush

Home

IRCTC News: Indian Railways on Tuesday approved additional 4010 special trips to ensure smooth and comfortable travel for passengers during this summer season. According to the ministry, a total of 217 Special Trains will make 4010 Trips during the season. The statement further added that the ‘Special Trains’ will be connecting major destinations across India on railway routes.

“In this summer season, for the convenience of railway travelers and to clear extra rush of passengers, Indian Railways is running 4010 trips of 217 special trains this year,” the ministry said. The trains will be running pan-India including East Coast Railway, West Coast Railway, North Coast Railway and South Coast Railway along with 13 other routes.

Indian Railways approves additional 4010 special trips to ensure smooth and comfortable travel for the passengers during this summer season Total 217 Special Trains will make 4010 Trips Read here: https://t.co/KHm6BV0HQa pic.twitter.com/e0IProanoP — PIB India (@PIB_India) April 11, 2023

PM Modi to flag off Rajasthan’s first Vande Bharat Express on April 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday flag off Rajasthan’s first Vande Bharat Express, which will run on the Ajmer-Delhi Cantonment route, via videoconference. The train will complete the journey an hour earlier than the present fastest train running on the route, a release stated.

PM Modi will flag off the train at 11 am on Wednesday via video conferencing, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement. The inaugural run will be between Jaipur and Delhi Cantonment. Regular services will start from Thursday and will operate between Ajmer and Delhi Cantonment, with stoppages in Jaipur, Alwar and Gurugram.

The train will cover the distance between Delhi Cantonment and Ajmer in 5 hours and 15 minutes. Shatabdi Express, the fastest train on this route at present, covers the distance in 6 hours and 15 minutes, the release stated.

The Ajmer-Delhi Cantonment Vande Bharat Express will be the world’s first semi-high speed passenger train on high-rise overhead electric territory. The train will improve the connectivity of Rajasthan’s major tourist destinations, including Pushkar and Ajmer Dargah, and boost the region’s socio-economic development, it said.

