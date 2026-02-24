Home

Indian Railways GOOD news: New multi-tracking railway projects to connect Jabalpur, Pench National Park, Dhuandhar waterfall among other tourist places; check route details

The multi-tracking railway projects across four states will cover eight districts across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

Indian Railways multi-tracking railway projects: In a big infrastructure update for the country, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved three multi-tracking railway projects across four states. With an investment of Rs. 9,072 crore, the projects include the Gondia-Jabalpur doubling, the Punarakh-Kiul 3rd and 4th line and the Gamharia-Chandil 3rd and 4th line. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly approved three multi-tracking railway projects of the of the Indian Railways across four states .

Major rail projects for Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand

As per the update shared by the Indian Railways, the three projects will cover eight districts across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. The significance of the project can be highlighted from the fact that the project will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 307 km

Expected to be completed by 2030-31, the proposed multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to around 5,407 villages, with a population of about 98 lakh.

Which are the top prominent tourist destinations covered in the Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand?

The Union Cabinet communique has informed that the proposed capacity enhancement will improve rail connectivity to several prominent tourist destinations across the country, including the Kachnar Shiv Temple (Jabalpur), the Kanha National Park (Balaghat), the Gangulpara Dam and Waterfall, the Pench National Park, the Dhuandhar waterfall, the Bargi Dam, the Gomji-Somji temple, the Chandil Dam, the Dalma Hill Top, the Hesakocha Waterfall, the Raijama Ghati, and the Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary.

How multi-tracking railway projects will help commuters?

Thee multi-tracking proposals announced by the Indian Railways are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion as the increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways.

Projects as foundatio of PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan

Planned on the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan with a focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity and logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations, these projects of the Indian Railways will provide seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods and services.

Why multi-tracking railway project help in Indian economy?

The new projects of the Indian Railways are essential routes for transportation of commodities such as coal, steel, iron ore, cement, ballast and stone chips, fly ash, fertilisers, limestone, manganese, dolomite, foodgrains, POL, etc. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 52 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum).

