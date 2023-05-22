Home

News

India

Indian Railways Cancels Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express Today

Indian Railways Cancels Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express Today

The Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express train was cancelled by the Indian Railways on Monday after its rake was damaged due to thunderstorm.

The railway department said maintenance and operational works need to be carried out for the Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express train. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Monday cancelled Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express train after its rake was damaged. In a statement, the railway department said maintenance and operational works need to be carried out as the train’s rake was damaged due to thunderstorm.

“The Howrah-Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express (22895/22896) is cancelled on May 22 (Monday) after the rake was damaged due to thunderstorm and will require extensive repair,” the railways said.

You may like to read

The Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express got stranded between Baitarani Road and Manjuri Road stations in Odisha on Sunday after a big tree fell on the train, causing partial damage on the front portion, impacting the overhead electrical equipment. The train, which was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 18, was halted due to overhead wire damage. The tree is said to have fallen due to a storm near Bhadrak.

“Front glass and side windows of the driver cabin were damaged due to thunderstorms. There was also a power supply cut. No casualties reported,” Purna Chandra Shahu, Station Manager, Bhadrak said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES