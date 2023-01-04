Indian Railways Cancels Over 300 Trains Scheduled to Run Today, Check Full List Here

In a bid to carry out operational and maintenance-related works, the Indian Railways on Wednesday cancelled over 300 trains scheduled to run today (January 4).

IRCTC Latest Update: In a bid to carry out operational and maintenance-related works, the Indian Railways on Wednesday cancelled over 300 trains scheduled to run today (January 4). As per the notification by the railway department, 259 trains scheduled to depart on January 4 were fully cancelled while 58 trains were partially cancelled. Apart from this, due to the ongoing cold wave and foggy conditions in several parts of the nation, many trains have also been delayed.

Indian Railway passengers must take note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

Complete List of Fully Cancelled Trains on January 4

Please find the following complete list of cancelled train numbers –

00109 , 00402 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01625 , 01626 , 01823 , 01824 , 02518 , 03085 , 03086 , 03591 , 03592 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04148 , 04149 , 04203 , 04204 , 04320 , 04333 , 04334 , 04335 , 04336 , 04355 , 04379 , 04380 , 04383 , 04384 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04974 , 04975 , 04977 , 04978 , 04987 , 04988 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05155 , 05156 , 05334 , 05428 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05518 , 05749 , 05750 , 05751 , 05752 , 06802 , 06803 , 06921 , 06922 , 06923 , 06924 , 06925 , 06926 , 06934 , 06937 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06978 , 06980 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07521 , 07522 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 08151 , 08173 , 08174 , 08195 , 08196 , 08697 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09369 , 09370 , 09476 , 09481 , 09483 , 09484 , 09491 , 09492 , 10101 , 10102 , 12041 , 12042 , 12226 , 12241 , 12242 , 12243 , 12244 , 12364 , 12368 , 12369 , 12505 , 12529 , 12530 , 12537 , 12538 , 12571 , 12675 , 12676 , 12874 , 12987 , 13309 , 13310 , 13345 , 13346 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14230 , 14231 , 14232 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14307 , 14308 , 14505 , 14506 , 14617 , 14618 , 14673 , 15053 , 15054 , 15081 , 15082 , 15105 , 15106 , 15127 , 15129 , 15130 , 15159 , 15203 , 15204 , 15551 , 15703 , 15709 , 15710 , 15777 , 15778 , 15904 , 16213 , 16214 , 17309 , 17310 , 17347 , 17348 , 18019 , 18020 , 18103 , 18104 , 18601 , 18602 , 20927 , 20928 , 20948 , 20949 , 22406 , 22441 , 22442 , 22531 , 22532 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36827 , 36840 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 52539 , 52965 , 52966

Steps to check if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Train passengers can visit the official site to check the complete details on trains’ schedules, arrival and departure times, etc. Passengers can also download the mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.