Indian Railways Cancels Over 400 Trains Today. Check Full List Here

Nearly 412 trains were cancelled by Indian Railways on Tuesday owing to various reasons including maintenance, foggy conditions and visibility issues due to bad weather.

In an update shared by the railway department, it stated that 40 more trains scheduled to depart on February 1 were partially cancelled. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Nearly 412 trains were cancelled by Indian Railways on Tuesday owing to various reasons including maintenance, foggy conditions and visibility issues due to bad weather. According to the railway department, 326 trains scheduled to depart on February 08 were fully cancelled while 86 other trains were partially cancelled.

All passengers must take note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Meanwhile, passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

LIST OF FULLY CANCELLED TRAINS ON FEBRUARY 8

01539 , 01540 , 01541 , 01542 , 01583 , 01590 , 01605 , 01625 , 01626 , 03111 , 03112 , 03359 , 03360 , 03591 , 03592 , 03649 , 03650 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04139 , 04148 , 04149 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04303 , 04304 , 04305 , 04306 , 04320 , 04335 , 04336 , 04338 , 04355 , 04379 , 04380 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04499 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04597 , 04598 , 04648 , 04845 , 04846 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04987 , 04988 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05155 , 05156 , 05366 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06484 , 06485 , 06488 , 06489 , 06559 , 06601 , 06602 , 06609 , 06610 , 06651 , 06652 , 06653 , 06654 , 06655 , 06656 , 06772 , 06773 , 06802 , 06803 , 06919 , 06920 , 06921 , 06922 , 06934 , 06937 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07331 , 07332 , 07379 , 07380 , 07458 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 08441 , 08442 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09369 , 09370 , 09431 , 09432 , 09437 , 09438 , 09476 , 09481 , 09483 , 09484 , 09491 , 09492 , 09627 , 09703 , 09704 , 10101 , 10102 , 11025 , 11026 , 11305 , 11306 , 11425 , 11426 , 12218 , 12226 , 12241 , 12242 , 12317 , 12337 , 12338 , 12347 , 12348 , 12352 , 12368 , 12369 , 12505 , 12529 , 12530 , 12537 , 12538 , 12571 , 12874 , 12987 , 13015 , 13016 , 13029 , 13030 , 13187 , 13188 , 13309 , 13310 , 13345 , 13346 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14235 , 14236 , 14505 , 14506 , 14617 , 14618 , 14673 , 14813 , 14814 , 14821 , 14822 , 14823 , 14824 , 14891 , 14892 , 15050 , 15053 , 15054 , 15081 , 15082 , 15105 , 15106 , 15119 , 15120 , 15127 , 15129 , 15130 , 15159 , 15203 , 15204 , 15234 , 15904 , 16213 , 16338 , 16731 , 16732 , 17331 , 17332 , 17333 , 17334 , 18103 , 18104 , 19251 , 19252 , 19571 , 19572 , 20948 , 20949 , 22321 , 22322 , 22388 , 22406 , 22441 , 22442 , 22531 , 22532 , 22630 , 22959 , 22960 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36816 , 36825 , 36829 , 36833 , 36834 , 36836 , 36837 , 36838 , 36840 , 36844 , 36847 , 36848 , 36850 , 36851 , 36855 , 37327 , 37329 , 37332 , 37338 , 37781 , 37782 , 37784 , 37812 , 37813 , 37817 , 37818 , 37825 , 37827 , 37829 , 37831 , 37834 , 37837 , 37838 , 37840 , 37841 , 37842 , 37848 , 37853 , 37854 , 38923 , 38924 , 52539

Steps to check if your train is cancelled

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

Train passengers can visit the official site to check the complete details on trains’ schedules, arrival and departure times, etc. Passengers can also download the mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.