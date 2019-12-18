New Delhi: With the onset of winters, the Indian Railways has once again had to cancel a few trains, while rescheduling few others. Due to fog, for the next one-and-a-half months, while 32 trains (16 pairs) have been cancelled, frequency of 14 others (seven pairs) has been curtailed.

Punjab Mail, which connects Ferozpur in Punjab to Mumbai, will be affected the most as it will now run only thrice a week.

Here’s the full list of trains cancelled/curtailed :

CANCELLED

14605-06: Jammu Tawi-Haridwar

14615-16: Amritsar-Lalkuan

14523-24: Ambala-Barauni

22423-24: Amritsar-Gorakhpur

14307-08: Bareilly-Prayagraj

14673-74: Jainagar-Amritsar

14003-04: Malda-New Delhi

14265-66: Varanasi-Dehradun

14235-36: Varanasi-Bareilly

14617-18: Amritsar-Banmankhi

13151-52: Kolkata-Jammu

13119-20: Malda- New Delhi

12327-28: Dehradun-Howrah

12369-70: Haridwar-Howrah

15033-34: Haridwar-Ramnagar

12583-84: Anand Vihar-Lucknow (Double Decker)

FREQUENCY CURTAILED

13005-06: To run on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

15211-12: Wednesday, Friday

15273-74: Thursday, Saturday

13307-08: Thursday, Saturday

12557-58: Wednesday, Thursday

13257-58: Thursday, Friday

12523-24: Tuesday, Wednesday

In addition to the aforementioned trains, Railways has also announced that train number 15909 Awadh-Assam Express, which runs between Dibrugarh and Lalgarh, has been cancelled on December 19. The decision has been taken by the Railway board in the view of the ongoing agitation in the region against the highly-controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Now, however, violent protests have been replaced by peaceful ones and normalcy is slowly returning to the region. Internet connectivity, which had been snapped, too, has now been restored.