New Delhi: With the onset of winters, the Indian Railways has once again had to cancel a few trains, while rescheduling few others. Due to fog, for the next one-and-a-half months, while 32 trains (16 pairs) have been cancelled, frequency of 14 others (seven pairs) has been curtailed.
Punjab Mail, which connects Ferozpur in Punjab to Mumbai, will be affected the most as it will now run only thrice a week.
Here’s the full list of trains cancelled/curtailed :
CANCELLED
14605-06: Jammu Tawi-Haridwar
14615-16: Amritsar-Lalkuan
14523-24: Ambala-Barauni
22423-24: Amritsar-Gorakhpur
14307-08: Bareilly-Prayagraj
14673-74: Jainagar-Amritsar
14003-04: Malda-New Delhi
14265-66: Varanasi-Dehradun
14235-36: Varanasi-Bareilly
14617-18: Amritsar-Banmankhi
13151-52: Kolkata-Jammu
13119-20: Malda- New Delhi
12327-28: Dehradun-Howrah
12369-70: Haridwar-Howrah
15033-34: Haridwar-Ramnagar
12583-84: Anand Vihar-Lucknow (Double Decker)
FREQUENCY CURTAILED
13005-06: To run on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
15211-12: Wednesday, Friday
15273-74: Thursday, Saturday
13307-08: Thursday, Saturday
12557-58: Wednesday, Thursday
13257-58: Thursday, Friday
12523-24: Tuesday, Wednesday
In addition to the aforementioned trains, Railways has also announced that train number 15909 Awadh-Assam Express, which runs between Dibrugarh and Lalgarh, has been cancelled on December 19. The decision has been taken by the Railway board in the view of the ongoing agitation in the region against the highly-controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Now, however, violent protests have been replaced by peaceful ones and normalcy is slowly returning to the region. Internet connectivity, which had been snapped, too, has now been restored.