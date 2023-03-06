Home

News

India

Indian Railways Decodes Meaning of Letter ‘X’ Behind Last Coach of a Train

Indian Railways Decodes Meaning of Letter ‘X’ Behind Last Coach of a Train

Have you ever wondered why is there an ‘X’ sign on the back of trains in Indian Railways?

New Delhi: Ever wondered what does the letter ‘X’ on the back of the last Kalaburagi district of the statecoach of an Indian Railways’ train means? If this question has crossed your mind, then let us tell you that Indian Railways has decoded it for all of us.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the Ministry of Railways has decoded the meaning of the white and yellow ‘X’ mark painted on the last wagon of its trains.

You may like to read

Did you Know? The letter ‘X’ on the last coach of the train denotes that the train has passed without any coaches being left behind. pic.twitter.com/oVwUqrVfhE — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 5, 2023

The letter ‘X’ on the last coach of the train denotes that the train has passed without any coaches being left behind. The presence of the letter ‘X’ on the last compartment gives Railway Officials a confirmation that the train has passed in its entirety without any coaches being left behind.

What Does Absence of ‘X’ Mark Behind a Train Means?

If a train passes a station and the last wagon doesn’t have the ‘X’ mark, then the Station Master is ought to believe that the train is facing an emergency situation and it is moving without its last compartment.

Last Coach of a Train also has a LV Sign

If you notice carefully, you will also find the letters ‘LV’ written along with the ‘X’ mark on the last coach of an Indian Railways train. The term LV means Last Vehicle. It is used as a check by gatemen, signalmen and cabin personnel to ensure that the train travelling is whole and no coaches have been accidentally decoupled and left behind which could be a collision risk for the next train.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.