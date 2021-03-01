New Delhi: The Indian Ministry of Railways on Monday directed its catering business and ticketing arm, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to cancel all existing contracts of mobile catering services providing cooked food to passengers. The Railway Ministry issued a regulatory filing that stated, “IRCTC is directed to terminate all existing contracts of mobile catering (currently kept in abeyance) involving scope of work of providing cooked food to passengers prepared from base kitchens as per the existing terms and conditions.” Also Read - Trains on East Central Division Cancelled 1 Week Prior to Holi | Travellers From UP, Madhya Pradesh & Bengal Can Check Full List of Cancelled Trains Here

This decision was taken in the backdrop of a new normal of serving ready-to-eat in special trains. Also Read - IRCTC New Payment Gateway Will Help You Book Train Ticket in Seconds. Details Here

“IRCTC is further directed to treat this case as an exception arising out of pandemic situation and not to treat the case as contractor’s default and hence not impose any fine for not providing catering services and also return the Security Deposit (SD) and advance license fee in full after considering/adjusting valid dues, if any,” the filing further added. Also Read - First Look: Railways Rolls Out All-new Swanky AC 3-Tier Coaches With Massive Design Improvements

The Railways Ministry’s direction came amid the issue of mobile catering being raised in a petition by members of Indian Railways’ Mobile Caterers Association (ICRMCA) in the Madras High Court on 19 January, 2021. In the order, the Madras HC had directed the Indian Railways to consider the representation by IRMCA to restore their services, which have been suspended since lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced in March 2020.

The court had further observed that the authorities should give sufficient opportunity to members of the association to put forward their contentions and pass orders within four weeks.