New Delhi: In a major development towards empanelment of general managers (GMs), the Indian Railways on Wednesday expanded the eligibility of its officers to apply for empanelment as GMs, which are equivalent to the additional secretary at the Centre. Announcing the major move, the Railways department said that its officers of 1985 and 1986 batch from its eight organised services who shall be in service as on September 1, 2022 are eligible to apply.

According to a TOI report, this announcement was made just a day after the Indian Railways issued a notification stating that only those officers of 1983 and 1984 exam batch who will be in service as of September 1, 2022, working in the Higher Administrative Grade (HAG) level will be eligible to submit their applications. This had raised a fear that officers from three services dealing with traffic (IRTS), personnel (IRPS) and accounts (IRAS) won't be ineligible to apply for these posts in the current round of empanelment.

And, with the railways making officers from four batches eligible to submit their applications, a few IRTS, IRPS and IRAS officers will also be eligible. "The fresh move is not a solution to the problem. All officers who are in the HAG level should be eligible to apply for empanelment," said a senior IRTS officer.