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Faster than Vande Bharat? All you need to know about Indian Railways new 220 kmph trains

Faster than Vande Bharat? All you need to know about Indian Railways’ new 220 kmph trains

The Indian Railways is expected to launch two new trains which will surpass the speed of Vande Bharat Express Trains. The trains have been approved by the Railway Board under the Coach Production Programme

The Indian Railway Board has approved the production of two new train sets

Indian Railways is preparing to take a significant step forward in semi-high-speed travel following the success of Vande Bharat. Now, the railway board is focusing on the production of two advanced trainsets with a design speed of 220 kmph. It underscores efforts to strengthen rail connectivity across the country with an emphasis on speed and efficiency.

These trains are expected to go beyond current speed limits and offer several modern features for passengers while raising the bar of comfort and onboard technology. The Railway Board has officially approved the production of two new trainsets under the Coach Production Programme, slated for the 2027-28 period. Notably, the manufacturing will take place at the Integral Coach Factory located in Chennai.

220 kmph trains get approval

The Indian Railway Board has approved the production of two new train sets with a design speed of 220 kmph. Each train will have 16 coaches and will be built as broad-gauge trainsets.

Features of new trains

The new trains will feature a design speed of 220 kmph, with an anticipated maximum operation speed of 200 kmph. These improvements position the new trainsets closer to international semi-high-speed standards. This will prove to be a notable upgrade to current rail services.

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The new trains are expected to feature upgraded design and passenger amenities like steel-bodied coaches for enhanced durability, fully air-conditioned chair car configuration, reclining seats for improved comfort, and advanced onboard passenger systems.

These features are aimed at delivering a smoother and more comfortable travel experience while supporting higher speeds. The rollout of these trainsets signals Indian Railways’ push to make travel more efficient and comfortable for passengers.

In October 2024, the Integral Coach Factory awarded BEML a contract to design and manufacture these high-speed trainsets. Each train will initially have eight coaches, costing around Rs 27.86 crore per coach, taking the total contract value to Rs 866.87 crore. This also includes costs for development, tooling, and testing facilities for future projects.

Railway mordernisation plans

The new trains are part of a larger effort to mordernise Indian Railways. At the moment, India does not have trains operating at 200 kmph. Most trains are function at a 160 kmph due to track limitations. Currently, the fastest train in India is Vande Bharat with an operational speed of 180 kmph.

The development of these trainsets, along with dedicated testing infrastructure, signals Indian Railways’ steady progress towards faster and more advanced travel options in the coming years.

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