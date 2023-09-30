Home

Indian Railways Introduces ’14-Minute Miracle’ To Speed Up Vande Bharat Train Cleaning; Here’s How It Will Work

Currently, it takes 45 minutes to clean Vande Bharat trains, but the new initiative aims to reduce this time by two-thirds. (Representational image)

Vande Bharat Express recent update: Indian Railways is launching a new initiative to speed up the cleaning process of Vande Bharat trains, reducing it from the current time of 45 minutes to just 14 minutes. This initiative, dubbed the “14-minute miracle,” will be launched at 29 locations across the country, including Anand Vihar (Delhi), Chennai, Puri, and Shirdi, as per a report carried by TimesNowNews.

Vande Bharat Trains Cleaning: 14-Minute Miracle Introduced

Currently, it takes 45 minutes to clean Vande Bharat trains, but the new initiative aims to reduce this time by two-thirds. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will launch the initiative at Delhi Cantt station on October 1, 2023.

“Now it will take only 14 minutes without involving any new technology,” the minister said. “Starting from Vande Bharat, we will apply the same concept in other trains slowly and gradually which will have a huge impact on improving their punctuality,” Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

How Will 14-Minute Miracle Clean Vande Bharat?

Each coach of the Vande Bharat train will have three cleaning staff members trained specifically for this manual cleaning process. The staff will use specialized equipment and procedures to ensure that the trains are cleaned thoroughly and quickly. The new cleaning service has been made possible by training and motivating the existing cleaning staff, rather than hiring more people. The minister said that the service will be launched at other railway stations, such as Varanasi, Gandhinagar, Mysore, and Nagpur, depending on the arrival timings of the Vande Bharat trains.

