New Delhi: Now travelling in trains is going to get much more comfortable as the Indian Railways has introduced a new innovate design for the side lower berths.

Many times, train passengers who get the side lower berths find it uncomfortable to sleep or rest during their train journey. Due to the uneven gap in the middle when the seats are closed to make it a bed, passengers find it hard to sleep and complain of back ache.

So, to make the train journey more comfortable for sleeper-class passengers, Indian Railways has introduced the new and improvised design innovation to side lower berths.

A video was shared on Twitter recently where an official can be seen explaining how the new seats work.

In the video, it can be seen that there is an extra folding of a full-sized bed or bench which doesn’t have a gap in it. It can be pulled up and placed on top of the uneven seat from under the window, behind the seat.

Watch the video here: