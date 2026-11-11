Indian Railways introduces photo-based cleanliness checks on long-distance trains, Vivek Express, Jhelum Express on list – Check details here

The Railway Board has recently prepared a plan to intensify cleanliness measures on long-distance trains.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/indian-railways-introduces-photo-based-cleanliness-checks-on-long-distance-trains-vivek-express-jhelum-express-garib-rath-howrah-yesvantpur-bengaluru-express-amrapali-express-lokmanya-tilak-8543978/ Copy

The depots will monitor cleanliness and maintenance work. image: ANI

Indian Railways Introduces Photo-Based Cleanliness Checks: Passengers often raise cleanliness problems in trains, especially long-distance trains. In response to the issue, Indian Railways has recently prepared a blueprint to tighten supervision and intensify cleanliness measures on trains that take over 40 hours to complete their journeys. A total of 11 long-distance trains have been selected for the initiative. The staff of these trains have been instructed to take time-stamped photos of coaches and toilets at the starting station, destination and designated stops along the route.

Special Focus On Long-Distance Trains

The depots will monitor cleanliness and maintenance work. Zonal railway officials will also review passenger complaints and will take necessary steps taken to resolve them.

The performance of companies providing housekeeping services in the trains will be assessed based on Rail Madad complaints. The staff will also be trained to handle minor repairs. Railways is also planning to deploy teams of plumbers, electricians and other maintenance workers along the routes to address problems quickly, ET reported, citing a railway official.

How many long-distance trains selected for the initiative?

The Railway Board has selected a total of 11 trains for the initiative: Jhelum Express, Pune-Saharsa Express, Amritsar Garib Rath Express, Avadh Assam Express, Howrah-Yesvantpur Express, Vivek Express, Danapur-SMVT Bengaluru Express, Amrapali Express, Ahmedabad-Saharsa Express, Rajgir-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express and RKMP-Agartala Express.

Indian Railways focuses on better waste management on trains

Twin dustbins have been Installed at stations for waste collection.

Train waste is collected at designated stations along routes.

Railways has tie-ups with municipal bodies to ensure safe waste disposal.

Waste-processing facilities such as biogas and composting plants will be set up at stations.

Bottle-crushing machines are installed at select stations.

Railways has also issued an SOP for waste management at station premises and trains.

It has also issued guidelines for collection, transportation, processing and scientific disposal.

Railways plan studies to review and assess the volume and types of waste generated.

Railways steps up cleanliness efforts with dedicated teams

The Board has also instructed divisions to prepare their own plans in order to improve waste management. Dedicated Environment and Housekeeping Management (EnHM) departments have also been prepared at the divisional, zonal and Railway Board levels. These departments will oversee cleanliness and waste disposal work.

Notably, Indian Railways provides on-board housekeeping services on 1,450 long-distance trains to maintain cleanliness.

The clean train station scheme is currently operational at 63 stations and it covers a total of 2,800 trains.