Ashwini Vaishnaw interacts with passengers at Anand Vihar station, reviews functioning of war room at Rail Bhawan

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday reviewed the preparedness and operational arrangements at the War Room in Rail Bhawan, New Delhi. He also visited Anand Vihar railway station in East Delhi to assess crowd management measures and passenger amenities amid the ongoing festive rush.

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New Delhi: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed preparedness and operational arrangements of the War Room at Rail Bhawan in New Delhi on Monday and also visited Anand Vihar station in East Delhi to see crowd control measures and passenger amenities amid the ongoing festive season.

According to a statement released by the Railway Ministry, “During the review, the functioning of the War Room as a centralised monitoring and coordination facility was highlighted, leveraging live railway station feeds, AI-based systems and real-time operational data to enhance situational awareness, facilitate timely decision-making and ensure efficient management of railway operations.”

Vaishnaw highlighted that Indian Railways has significantly strengthened its festive-season arrangements through improved crowd management, special train services and dedicated passenger holding areas at around 20 stations.

Here are some of the key details:

The War Room provides live visual feeds from railway stations

It covers critical areas such as platforms, foot-over bridges and station surroundings.

The officials can simultaneously monitor multiple locations through a centralised monitoring system,

The facility enables officials to zoom into individual CCTV camera feeds for a closer examination of specific locations, facilitating more focused monitoring and assessment.

Over 18,000 additional special trains are being operated during the festive season this year, compared to around 12,000 last year.

The arrangements include dedicated ticket counters, multiple scanning facilities to ensure smooth passenger movement, and around 700 AI-enabled cameras for enhanced monitoring.

Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted that Indian Railways has significantly strengthened its festive-season arrangements through improved crowd management, special train services and dedicated passenger holding areas at around 20 stations.

He informed that over 18,000 additional special trains are being operated during the festive season this year, compared to around 12,000 last year. The arrangements also include dedicated ticket counters, multiple scanning facilities to ensure smooth passenger movement and around 700 AI-enabled cameras for enhanced monitoring. He further stated that preparations for the festive rush began nearly six months in advance, with special attention to the expected surge in passenger movement ahead of Chhath.

AI-Based Monitoring and Real-Time Operational Management

The War Room leverages AI-enabled systems, live station feeds and real-time operational data to strengthen railway monitoring and decision-making. AI-based tools facilitate prompt-driven analysis of activities and incidents at specific locations, enabling officials to assess emerging situations and initiate timely responses. This is particularly significant during festivals and peak travel periods, when continuous monitoring of passenger movement is essential for effective crowd management.

The facility also enables real-time tracking of train movements and delays, helping officials identify disruptions, analyse their causes and take corrective measures to improve punctuality and ensure smoother train operations.

The integrated use of technology and operational data reinforces Indian Railways’ focus on proactive management, passenger safety and efficient service delivery.

Ashwini Vaishnaw Visits Anand Vihar Terminal

Vaishnaw also visited Anand Vihar Terminal in the evening. While inspecting the station, he interacted with passengers and enquired about their travel experiences.

“During the inspection, the railway minister warmly met youth, women, and children. He inquired about their feedback regarding the various facilities and services provided by Indian Railways. Most passengers expressed their gratitude to the minister for the continuous improvements and modern upgrades in railway amenities,” the statement said.

Vaishnaw also visited a tea stall at the station to enjoy a cup of tea and made the payment using UPI, promoting Digital India, officials said.

Marked improvement in passenger management, amenities at New Delhi Railway Station: Ashwini Vaishnaw

On Friday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited New Delhi Railway Station and reviewed crowd-control measures and passenger amenities during the festive season. Expressing satisfaction, Vaishnaw said lessons learnt from the previous year have been implemented to improve facilities and station accessibility.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said that while a holding area was created for unreserved passengers last year, another holding area has been set up this year for reserved passengers, based on the experience gained during the festive season last year.

Vaishnaw walked around the station’s access areas and reviewed the platform entry and exit points and common areas to get a first-hand experience of passenger comfort.