IRCTC latest update: Indian Railways changes ticket booking rules, extends booking window till THIS date for Aadhaar verified users, check details here

The latest update of IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) is important for people who book train tickets online. The update is effective from January 12, 2026, under which only the Aadhaar-authenticated users can book the general reserved tickets through online means till midnight during the opening of the Advance Reservation Period (ARP). The latest change’s objective is to make the online ticket booking system more secure. In addition, it is aimed at ensuring that only genuine passengers receive the confirmed tickets.

IRCTC updates train ticket booking rules

The statement of IRCTC read, “w.e.f. 12 January 2026, only Aadhaar-authenticated users shall be allowed to book general reserved tickets on the opening day of Advance Reservation Period (ARP).”

Previously, the Aadhaar-authenticated users were not given the chance to book tickets before 8 am and after 12 pm, which was later extended till 4 pm.

Eligible users to book tickets online

The users who have completed their Aadhaar authentication on the IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) will be eligible to book the general reserved tickets until midnight on the very first day of the ARP (Advance Reservation Period). However, the passengers who have not completed their Aadhaar authentication may face more difficulty in securing their confirmed tickets. It’s because they will now not have the chance to book during the advance window of 60 days.

Effect on offline ticket booking

The new update has no effect on the offline ticket booking system at the PRS (Passenger Reservation System) counters. The rules are only applicable through IRCTC.

IRCTC’s new change

The Ministry of Railways stated, “Aadhaar verification of users is an important step which has been taken to make the system more robust. Cutting-edge technology is also being used to identify and prevent unscrupulous users trying to misuse the e-ticketing system.”

According to the Railways, this will lead to a more transparent and efficient process of reservation.

