Centre plans to redevelop these 15 railway stations; Hazrat Nizamuddin and Anand Vihar among those likely to be handed over to private players

New Delhi: In a significant development, three major railway stations in the national capital are set to be handed over to private players for redevelopment. The list includes Old Delhi Railway Station (Delhi Junction), Hazrat Nizamuddin and Anand Vihar, along with 12 other stations. In total, 15 railway stations have been identified for redevelopment.
The stations will be redeveloped to upgrade passenger amenities and improve station infrastructure, according to the Modi government. The redevelopment will be carried out under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. In a written reply to a question raised by Dilip Kumar Ray in the Rajya Sabha last Friday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw provided the information.
He said the ministry has considered several models for the redevelopment and modernisation of railway stations, including the PPP model. He added that Rani Kamalapati Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh has already been redeveloped using this model.
The Railway Ministry has currently identified 15 stations for redevelopment under the PPP model, including three stations in the national capital — Old Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin and Anand Vihar Terminal.
The other stations on the list are Vijayawada, Coimbatore Junction, KSR Bengaluru, Chennai Central, Andheri, Avadi, Tambaram, Bhopal, Vadodara, Kalyan, Dadar and Pune railway stations.
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