Indian Railways latest news: In a major relief for passengers travelling from Delhi, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon, the Northern Railways' Delhi Division on Friday announced the 'App-Based Bags on Wheels'. Through this service, the luggage of passengers will be transported to their homes from the railway station upon their arrival in trains and vice versa.

All You Need to Know About 'Bags on Wheels' service:

1) Passengers travelling from Delhi, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon will be the first to avail the soon-to-begin 'Bags on Wheels' service.

2) It is a first of its kind service available for railway passengers in India. While the contract has been awarded, the services are expected to begin soon.

3) Initially, the firm to which the contract is awarded will provide its services for the passengers boarding trains from New Delhi, Delhi Jn., Hazrat Nizamuddin, Delhi Cantt., Delhi Sarai Rohilla, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon railway stations, a statement from the Northern Railway read.

4) While officials said the cost of availing these services will be nominal, the price will depend on the distance to be covered as well as the weight and quantity of the luggage to be carried.

“The service will enhance the scope of earning for Railways with straightaway Non-Fare Revenue of Rs 50 lakh per annum along with 10 per cent revenue sharing for the period of one year,” it said.

5) The firm will provide door-to-door service to railway passengers on a nominal fee for hassle-free and smooth handling and transportation of luggage from the passenger’s home to the passenger’s coach in the train and vice-versa.

6) Using BOW APP (will be available for Android & iPhone users), passengers will raise their demand for carrying their luggage to railway station or to their home. Luggage will be picked up by the contractor in a secured manner and will be delivered to the coach/home as per booking preference of passenger, he said.

7) It would be very helpful for passengers, especially senior citizens, divyangjan and women passengers travelling alone, Chaudhry said.

8) The unique feature of this service would be that the delivery of the luggage would be ensured prior to departure of the train to provide ease of travelling experience to passengers,” the statement said.

