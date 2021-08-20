Bhubaneswar: During his Independence Day speech this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that 75 Vande Bharat trains will be introduced connecting every corner of India in 75 weeks of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. Now, the new luxurious Vande Bharat Express train will be connected to Shree Jagannath Dham Puri in Odisha soon, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Thursday.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Announces Special Cashback Offer For Women Travelling in Tejas Express
“Puri is one of the most popular tourist and religious destinations in the world and has rich cultural significance. Development of Puri station is underway and plan is there to bring Vande Bharat Express to Puri,” he told media during his visit to Puri. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways To Convert These Trains Into Unreserved Specials | Full List Here
Currently, the Indian Railways runs two Vande Bharat Express trains: Delhi-Varanasi-Delhi and Delhi-Katra-Delhi. The first prototype of the upgraded Vande Bharat train will be ready by March 2022. Also Read - IRCTC Latest Update: Indian Railways Issues New Codes For Booking Seats in Various Coaches | All You Need to Know
Here are some of the amazing features of Vande Bharat Express:
- Vande Bharat Express is an all air-conditioned chair car service with premium aircraft-style comforts.
- It is a first-of-its-kind “engine-less” train set that runs on distributed traction.
- Vande Bharat has a speed potential of 160 kmph and design speed of 180 kmph. The train set has faster acceleration and deceleration, thus bringing down the travel time.
- The trains have European-style seats, rotating seats in Executive Class, diffused LED lighting and personalised reading lights.
- They also have automatic entry/exit doors with sliding footsteps, fully sealed gangways for dust-free environment, modular bio-vacuum toilets, mini pantry and sensor-based interconnecting doors in each coach.
- Improvements in the new trains include disaster lights, more emergency push buttons, push back reclining arrangement for seats, flood protection for underslung equipment, centralised coach monitoring system, emergency windows etc.