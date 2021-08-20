Bhubaneswar: During his Independence Day speech this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that 75 Vande Bharat trains will be introduced connecting every corner of India in 75 weeks of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. Now, the new luxurious Vande Bharat Express train will be connected to Shree Jagannath Dham Puri in Odisha soon, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Thursday.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Announces Special Cashback Offer For Women Travelling in Tejas Express

“Puri is one of the most popular tourist and religious destinations in the world and has rich cultural significance. Development of Puri station is underway and plan is there to bring Vande Bharat Express to Puri,” he told media during his visit to Puri. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways To Convert These Trains Into Unreserved Specials | Full List Here

Currently, the Indian Railways runs two Vande Bharat Express trains: Delhi-Varanasi-Delhi and Delhi-Katra-Delhi. The first prototype of the upgraded Vande Bharat train will be ready by March 2022. Also Read - IRCTC Latest Update: Indian Railways Issues New Codes For Booking Seats in Various Coaches | All You Need to Know

Here are some of the amazing features of Vande Bharat Express: