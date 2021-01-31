New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is all set to resume its e-catering services for pre-booked lunch and dinner meals on trains from tomorrow, that is, 1 February 2021. The Railways had to suspend the e-catering services for nearly a year due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in India. The e-catering service was started by the IRCTC in 2014 and is available on the IRCTC website – www.ecatering.irctc.com – or through telephone. The IRCTC e-catering service is also available on the ‘Food on Track’ app. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways to Spend Rs 40,000 Crore to Manufacture 8,000 Locomotives, Coaches, Wagons in FY22

“The e-catering service discontinued by Indian Railways during the COVID crisis is now going to be resumed at selected stations from February 1. The service will be launched keeping all security-related rules in check to provide better and preferred catering for the passengers,” the Ministry of Railways tweeted in Hindi. Also Read - Motorcycle Crushed Into Pieces by Speeding Train, Biker Has a Narrow Escape | Watch Jaw-Dropping Video

In the first phase of reopening, the e-catering services will begin at 62 stations across India including New Delhi, Lucknow, Bhopal, Patna, Surat, Ahmedabad, Pune, Howrah, Vijaywada, Ernakulum, Ujjain and Panvel. CLICK HERE for the full list.

How to order IRCTC e-catering service:

1. Passengers can avail the e-catering services through www.ecatering.irctc.com.

2. E-catering orders through telephone are also being restored shortly. Passengers can avail the service by dialling 1323.

3. Passengers can also download the IRCTC app called ‘Food on Track’ to avail the service on the go.

4. For the convenience of passengers, the option of ‘Cash on Delivery’ has also been restored.

It must be noted that the Railways will currently only serve ‘Ready to Eat’ meals on trains to ensure safety of all passengers.