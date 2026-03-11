Home

News

Is India Railways planning to suspend catering on trains over LPG shortage? IRCTC issues statement, asks catering licensees to…

Is India Railways planning to suspend catering on trains over LPG shortage? IRCTC issues statement, asks catering licensees to…

The IRCTC has directed all licensees operating static catering units such as food plazas, refreshment rooms, and Jan Ahaars to ensure that food services for railway passengers remain uninterrupted despite potential fuel shortages.

Is India Railways planning to suspend catering on trains over LPG shortage?

New Delhi: Amid the rising tensions between the United States and Iran, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has directed its catering licensees across the West Zone to prepare contingency measures. The authority has raised concerns over the possible disruptions in the supply of commercial LPG cylinders. The IRCTC has directed all licensees operating static catering units such as food plazas, refreshment rooms, and Jan Ahaars to ensure that food services for railway passengers remain uninterrupted despite potential fuel shortages.

According to railway officials, IRCTC serves nearly 17 lakh meals daily across the country through its network of base kitchens and onboard catering systems. It is important to note that the IRCTC has prompted the railways to consider temporarily suspending cooked meal services on trains and issuing refunds to passengers who had pre-booked meals while reserving tickets.

What did official say?

Talking to the Times of India, a senior railway official said the situation has become serious and could worsen in the coming days. “The issue has become serious and is likely to aggravate if LPG supplies continue to remain tight. Catering services on trains depend on food prepared at IRCTC base kitchens. Any disruption in LPG availability directly impacts meal preparation and supply to trains,” the official said.

Notably, the railways have already flagged the issue to the Railway Board and suggested a few measures to deal with the emerging crisis.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“We have suggested a few measures, including the possibility of temporarily suspending catering services if the shortage continues. In such a situation, passengers who have already booked meals at the time of reservation will be refunded. However, it is for the Railway Board to take a final call and issue guidelines,” the official said.

Switch to alternative cooking methods

IRCTC has also asked catering operators to switch to alternate cooking modes such as microwave ovens and induction systems to offset any possible shortage in LPG supplies. Licensees have also been asked to maintain adequate stocks of ready-to-eat (RTE) food items in their catering units to ensure passenger demand can be met even if cooking operations are temporarily affected.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.