Indian Railways BIG update: Weekend Special Superfast train to run between Delhi and THIS holy city, check timing, fares, stoppages here

The operation of this weekend special train will provide convenience to passengers traveling on the Delhi–Purvanchal route and will also help in controlling passenger crowd.

भीड़भाड़ वाले रूट्स पर खास रणनीति

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Indian Railways has decided to run a weekend special superfast train between Delhi Junction and Varanasi. This service promises to tackle the increasing rush of passengers. Train number 04024/04023 Delhi Junction–Varanasi–Delhi Junction Reserved Superfast Special will be operated. It is important to note that the train will make a total of four trips.

Here are some of the key details:

From Delhi Junction, the train will run on January 23 and January 25

On the return journey from Varanasi, it will operate on January 24 and January 26.

The train will have AC, Sleeper, and General class coaches, ensuring travel convenience for passengers of all categories.

Train number 04024, running from Delhi Junction to Varanasi, will depart at 7:25 pm.

It will reach Ghaziabad at 8:08 pm, Moradabad at 10:30 pm, Lucknow at 3:30 am, Rae Bareli Junction at 4:55 am, and Maa Belha Devi Dham at 6:35 am.

After that, the train will arrive at Varanasi at 9:40 am the next day.

Train number 04023 will depart from Varanasi for Delhi Junction at 6:35 pm.

The train will reach Maa Belha Devi Dham at 8:20 pm, Rae Bareli Junction at 9:58 pm, Lucknow at 12:20 am, Moradabad at 5:17 am, and Ghaziabad at 8:00 am.

After that, the train will arrive at Delhi Junction at 8:50 am.

