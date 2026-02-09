Home

Under PM Modi’s vision, Indian railways announces new Vande Bharat Express for Karnataka as Ashwini Vaishnaw pushes faster Bengaluru–Mangaluru connectivity

Indian Railways is set to launch a new Vande Bharat Express in Karnataka, boosting Bengaluru–Mangaluru connectivity with faster travel, modern amenities, and improved rail infrastructure.

Indian Railways is planning to launch another Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and Mangaluru in Karnataka. Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveiled the upcoming service at a press conference in Bengaluru today.

Launching another semi-high-speed train service between two cities in Karnataka, Indian Railways is working towards connecting major cities in the South with Vande Bharat Express trains.

India’s Homegrown Train Sets to Debut Again

The Vande Bharat Express is set to expand across India at a rapid pace. Just this year Indian Railways has introduced train services on several important rail corridors.

Railways to Launch Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express

Offering convenience and comfort at high speeds, the new Vande Bharat semi-high-speed rail service will operate between Bengaluru and Mangaluru in Karnataka. Railway commuters will now be able to travel to Mangaluru from Bengaluru in a shorter amount of time compared to existing services. The minister informed the gathering that the train service would arrive soon, and would begin operations after the ministry is satisfied with the safety measures and the track is fully electrified.

Railway Infrastructure Spending for Karnataka at an All-Time High

Vaishnaw also informed reporters that Karnataka’s rail sector will witness a record ₹7,748 crore expenditure from the Indian Railway in the coming year.

Interesting features about the Vande Bharat Express

The Vande Bharat Express trains are semi-high-speed trains that are operated by Indian Railways. These trains provide AC chair car and AC executive chair car facilities. Some facilities offered on-board include catering and reduced travel time when compared to regular train services. Additionally, features on the train include automatic closing doors, anti-collision device, large glass windows for passengers to enjoy the view from outside.

Existing Semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Trains Serving Karnataka

Indian Railways currently operates Vande Bharat Express trains from Bengaluru to many destinations in Karnataka such as Dharwad and Belagavi.

The trains will arrive soon: Vaishnaw

“These trains are coming very soon,” said Vaishnaw at the press conference in Bengaluru. He further added that the train would be operational as soon as the government gives the necessary green signal regarding the safety measures employed on the route and the track becomes fully electrified.”

Existing Vande Bharat train routes that begin in Bengaluru include:

Bengaluru – Howrah

Bengaluru – Pune

Bengaluru – Dharwad

Bengaluru – Hassan

Bengaluru – Yesvantpur

Ernakulam – Shornur

Indian Railways to Commission Bengaluru Metro Rail Phase II

Indian Railways is also working on extending the metro rail network in Bengaluru. The state government has given its approval for the Phase II of the metro rail expansion project. Vaishnaw in Bengaluru with PM Modi for Inauguration of Karnataka States Legacy Projects. Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw attended a program in Bengaluru today along with PM Modi to inaugurate legacy projects in Karnataka.

