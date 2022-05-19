New Delhi: After two years of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, passenger train services between India and Bangladesh will resume from May 29, an official order said. The train services between Kolkata and cities in Bangladesh were suspended in March 2020 as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19.Also Read - Attention Train Passengers! Now You Can Change Your Boarding Station Online After Booking Tickets. Here's How

The Railway Board has issued orders to resume Kolkata-Dhaka Maitree Express from Dhaka by Bangladesh Railway rake and Kolkata-Khulna Bandhan Express from Kolkata by Indian Railways rake on May 29, 2022. Also Read - Explained | Why Some Trains Not Providing Bedrolls To Passengers Even Months After Railways Resumed Facility

The services of NJP-Dhaka Mitali Express will be started on June 1 following the scheduled virtual flagging off of Mitali Express by the railway ministers of India and Bangladesh from Rail Bhawan. The railway minister of Bangladesh is expected to be in India during that time. Also Read - Western Railway Celebrates Golden Jubilee of Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express

India is connected with Bangladesh through four border links — Petrapole-Benapole, Singhabad-Rohanpur, Gede-Darshana and Radhikapur-Birol besides having one trans-border passenger train service, the Maitree Express. The Maitree Express connects Kolkata with Dhakaand Khulna.

(With Agency Inputs)