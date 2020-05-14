New Delhi: The Indian Railways has cancelled all the tickets booked earlier to travel on or before June 30. The Railways will be refunding all passenger, claimed reports. However, Shramik specials and other special trains will continue ferrying migrant workers, travellers and passengers. Also Read - Indian Railways New Refund Policy: Full Refund For Trains Cancelled During Lockdown | How to Apply

The development came at a time when there were reports of the Indian Railways resuming its operations in a staggered manner. While confusions surfaced over whether this is a move taking a step back, it has been clarified that all tickets booked earlier for the period till June 30 will stand cancelled. New booking will go on, as prescribed as they fall under Indian Railways’ special train services. Full refund will be available to all tickets cancelled. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: No RAC, Indian Railways to Start Waiting Lists For Special Trains From May 22

What does this mean? Also Read - Indian Railways: Are Ticket Prices of Limited Passenger Trains up? Check Details

If you have booked a ticket earlier for a planned journey sometimes in June, then that ticket stands cancelled. But if you are planning to go back to your home state in the coming few days and of course the tickets are not booked (as the booking is not yet open), it won’t be affected.

Is it a hint that lockdown 4.0 will be going on till June 30?

Not yet. But this is a clear hint that the Indian Railways is not coming back to full operations anytime soon. Only special trains and Shramik specials will go on for the time being.