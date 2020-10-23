Indian Railways Latest News: As many as 1,310 special trains will originate and terminate in the South Central Railway (SCR) zone during the festivals of Dasara, Diwali and Chhath Puja. Also Read - Corona Vaccine Latest News: Govt Readies Database to Vaccinate Health Workers First, States/UTs to Provide Details by Next Friday

In addition to the 1,310 trains, another 456 festival special trains will pass through the railway zone, prompting the railway authorities to implement additional safety measures at all the stations.

SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya held a review meeting in anticipation of the heavy passenger flow during the festive season.

“He (Mallya) advised the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) to maintain strict vigil and regulate passenger movements and ensure the maintenance of Covid precautions,” said an official.

All divisional railway managers (DRMs) have been advised to monitor the situation continuously, even as Mallya appealed to the people to follow the guidelines.

Importantly, all the festival special trains are fully reserved and no passenger is allowed to come to the railway stations without a confirmed ticket.

As part of the railway zone’s additional measures, all stations will be adequately manned to check passengers without ticket.

The railway zone has opened sufficient reservation counters to cater to the requirement of the passengers as well as last minute bookings.

“Regular announcements are being made at the railway stations as well as at the PRS counters to inform the passengers that all these trains are fully reserved trains,” said the official.

Likewise, all passengers have to follow the Covid guidelines such as wearing mask and maintaining social distancing.

“Covid positive persons are not allowed into the railway area. Boarding a train after having been denied to undertake travel by the health check-up team at the railway station is a punishable offence,” he said.