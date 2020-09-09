Indian Railways Latest News: Six special trains will start running from September 12 to facilitate the migrant workers from Odisha to join their workplaces in Gujarat. The announcement was made by Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on his Twitter handle. He also shared a copy of the letter from the Railway Board. Also Read - Indian Railways Latest News: Know The Ticket-Booking Process For 80 Special Trains to Run From Sept 12

"Three pairs of special train services starting September 12 on Puri-Ahmedabad, Puri-Gandhidham, Puri-Okha routes in addition to the Shramik specials and special trains already under operation will further ensure safe transport of people travelling to rejoin work in different states," said Pradhan.

According to the letter, 02843/04 Puri-Ahmedabad Express will run four days in a week while 02073/74 Puri-Gandhidham Express and 08401/02 Puri-Okha Express will run once in a week.

Thank PM Shri @narendramodi ji for prioritising the needs of Odisha and Shri @PiyushGoyal for acceding to my request of running additional trains from Odisha for the convenience of migrant Odias wanting to travel back to their places of livelihood, including Ahmedabad and Surat. pic.twitter.com/Fc2jQaHQXF — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) September 9, 2020

The Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal for accepting his request for running additional trains from Odisha for the convenience of migrant Odias wanting to travel back to their workplaces.

Earlier, Pradhan wrote to Piyush Goyal requesting to restart Shramik special trains from Odisha to states like Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra to facilitate the return of migrant workers to their workplaces.

Earlier, the Indian Railways had announced that it will run 80 new special trains from September 12; the reservation for the same will begin from September 10. “Eighty new special trains or 40 pair of trains will start operations from September 12. Reservations will begin from September 10. This will run in addition to the 230 trains already in operation,” Chairman of Railway Board Vinod Kumar Yadav had said.