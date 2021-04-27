New Delhi: In the wake of the prevailing situation resulting from the second wave of COVID-19, the Indian Railways has cancelled the services of 40 trains. Speaking to reporters, North Western Railway (NWR) region deputy general manager Lt. Shashi Kiran said the decision has been taken to cancel 40 trains due to the situation resulting from COVID-19 and low passenger load. The train services will remain suspended till further orders. Also Read - Delhi COVID Patients Taken to Punjab For Treatment Due to Oxygen Shortage, Lack of ICU Beds

