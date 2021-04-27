New Delhi: In the wake of the prevailing situation resulting from the second wave of COVID-19, the Indian Railways has cancelled the services of 40 trains. Speaking to reporters, North Western Railway (NWR) region deputy general manager Lt. Shashi Kiran said the decision has been taken to cancel 40 trains due to the situation resulting from COVID-19 and low passenger load. The train services will remain suspended till further orders. Also Read - Delhi COVID Patients Taken to Punjab For Treatment Due to Oxygen Shortage, Lack of ICU Beds
The South Central Railway (SCR) has also announced that it has cancelled as many as 10 trains scheduled to run between April 28 and June 1. The cancellations will affect some services to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra.
The SCR has also rescheduled the departure timing of Train No. 07229 from Thiruvananathapuram to Secunderabad. Instead of 7 a.m., the train will depart from Thiruvanathapuram at 9.30 a.m., from April 28 to May 12.
The cancelled services are:
Narsapur to Nidadavolu (07241)
Nidadavolu to Narsapur (07242)
Secunderabad to Bidar (07010)
Bidar to Hyderabad (07009)
Secunderabad to Kurnool City (07027)
Kurnool City to Secunderabad (07028)
Mysore to Renigunta (01065)
Renigunta to Mysore (01066)
Secunderabad to Mumbai LTT (02235)
Mumbai LTT to Secunderabad (02236)