Indian Railways Latest News: In addition to 230 trains that are already on track, the Indian Railways have made 80 new trains operational from Saturday. The bookings for these trains had started on September 10 at the Indian Railways website. Besides, passengers can also book their ticket from station counters and the app of IRCTC.

With this, the number of special trains run by Indian Railway has increased to 310. Due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, all regular passenger trains were suspended since March 25. From May, the railways resumed operations in a staggered manner.

Check out the list of 80 new special trains (40 pairs) to be run from September 12.

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the railways has laid out the following SOPs for passengers:

-It is mandatory for passengers to download Aarogya Setu app in their mobile phones

-It is compulsory for the passengers to use face masks in the station premises as well as during the journey

-The Railways will not provide bedsheets, blankets to the passengers

-A passenger will be allowed to the station premises only after getting a confirmed ticket

-All passengers must arrive at the station at least 90 minutes in advance to undergo thermal screening at the station.

-Only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to travel.