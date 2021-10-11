New Delhi: Good news for the those residing in the Eastern part of the country. In a bid to cater to the extra rush of passengers during the festive season, the Indian Railways on Monday has started the special train connecting Jharkhand and West Bengal. To ease the rush of the passengers, the special train will run between Jharkhand sub-capital Dumka and West Bengal’s Howrah station.Also Read - Indian Railways Latest News: Festival Special Trains to Start From Today | Routes, Timing And Other Details Here

The first journey connecting Howrah to Dumka was covered today, October 11, 2o21. The express train departed from Dumka station nearly at around 3: 45 AM. The special train reached Howrah by 11: 35 AM. Now, the train will depart from Howrah at around 4:25 PM and will Reach Dumka at 12:10 AM.

As per the Indian Railways officials, the Special train connecting Dumka to Howrah will be operational daily. The train is likely to have 13 coaches. At Present, the Dumka-Howrah special train will halt at Shilaripara, Pinargadiya, Rampurhat, Sainthia, Siuri, Durgapur, and Bardhaman stations.

According to the officials, the Mayurakshi passenger train numbered 03045/ 03046 that was running between West Bengal’s Howrah and Rampurhaat was extended till Jharkhand sub-capital Dumka. Also, the passenger train was upgraded to a Special train.

Sunil Soren, Dumka Member of Parliament has flagged off the extended Mayurakshi special train early morning today from Dumka railway station.

“I thank Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnav for fulfilling the demands before Durga Puja. It is a great gift for denizens of Dumka and Jharkhand. The start of the special train connecting Dumka with Howrah will increase new opportunities for the district,” added MP Sunil Soren.