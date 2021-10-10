New Delhi: To cater to the extra rush to passengers during festivals, Indian Railways will start several special trains from October 10 to November 21. These trains will run to various destinations like —-Varanasi, Tirupati, Purna, Secuderabad, Agartala, Bhatinda, Delhi etc in the wake of the growing demand during the holiday period of Dussehra, Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhatt Puja.Also Read - Mile Sur Mera Tumhara: Indian Railways Recreates The Iconic 80's Song. Watch Viral Video Here

“In order to clear extra rush during Dussehra festival, SCR will run the special trains between Purna and Tirupati. Tr. No. 07607 Purna-Tirupati on 11,18,25 Oct’2021; Tr. No. 07608 Tirupati – Purna on 12,19,26 Oct’2021”, tweeted South Central Railway (SCR). The Western Railway, on the other hand, will run 5 more pairs of Special Trains for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Plans to Run 1500 Festival Special Trains From Delhi From Oct 10 | Details Here

Check the full list of special trains, their timings and routes below:-

Besides, Northern Railway has also decided to run a number of Festival Special Trains in the wake of forthcoming festival season. “In order to clear extra rush of passengers during forthcoming festival season, Northern Railway has decided to run the Festival Special Trains”, it had tweeted.

Here are the details of these special trains

Earlier last year, the Railways had approved 196 pairs (392 trains) of ‘Festival Special’ services to clear the festive rush. In September, during Ganpati Festival 2021, Railways had run 42 trips of special trains to various destinations—Madgaon, Surathkal, and Kudal via Vasai Road.