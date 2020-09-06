New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to operate 80 more trains from September 12, for which reservations will start from September 10. These 80 trains will be in addition to 230 trains that are already on track. Addressing a virtual press conference, Railways CEO VK Yadav said that the national transporter will monitor special trains and wherever there is demand for a train or the waiting list is long, the Railways will run a clone train. Also Read - Railways to Conduct Exams For Recruitment in 1.4 Lakh Vacancies From December 15

“We will run trains whenever there is request from the state governments for exams and other such purposes”, said Yadav when asked about operating trains for candidates appearing in various exams across the country. Also Read - Railways to Run 80 New Passenger Trains From September 12 | Check Booking Date & Other Details Here

Check out the list of 80 new special trains (40 pairs) to be run from September 12. Also Read - Did Rajdhani Express Travel Via Diverted Route For Lone Female Passenger? Here's The Truth

Earlier, the Railways had announced that it will operate 20 pairs of special trains from September 2 to 15 for the convenience of the candidates appearing for NEET, JEE and NDA examinations in Bihar.

Yadav also announced that the Railways will begin the recruitment process for 1.40 lakh posts in three categories from December 15. The exams could not be conducted due to COVID-19 as a computer-based exam was to take place, he said.

“We had invited applications for recruitment in various categories for 1,40,640 posts. These were notified in the pre-COVID period. Scrutiny of these applications was completed, but due to coronavirus pandemic a computer-based examination could not be completed,” Yadav said, adding that the computer-based exams will begin from December 15 for the three categories of posts and a detailed schedule will be announced very soon.