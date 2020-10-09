In a major relief to passengers amid the festive season, Indian Railways has allowed booking and cancellation of tickets till 5 minutes before departure of the train. Also Read - Watch It to Believe It! This 8-Year-Old Israeli Girl Loves Swimming With Her 11-Foot Pet Python, The Internet is Scared

The new rule will come into effect from tomorrow i.e October 10 onwards as the Indian Railways has decided to restore the pre-COVID system of preparing the second reservation chart half an hour before the departure time.

Here is all that you want to know:

While the first reservation chart will be prepared 4 hours before the departure of the train, the second reservation chart will be prepared between 30 minutes to 5 minutes before departure of the train just like pre-COVID times.

Until the second reservation chart is prepared, passengers can book train tickets. Tickets can also be cancelled during this time, as per the provisions of the refund rules.

If seats become vacant owing to cancellation, they can be booked through PRS counters and online till the preparation of the second chart.

The new rule will be applicable for all special trains being run by Indian Railways, along with Tejas Express, which will start from October 17th. However, the regular train services still remain suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.