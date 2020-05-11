New Delhi: Amid COVID-19 lockdown, Railway Ministry has planned to gradually restart passenger train operations from Tuesdaym initially with 15 pairs of trains, that will be run as special trains from New Delhi Station connecting 15 important cities of the country. Also Read - Passenger Trains All Set to Ply, Recovery Rate Increased to 30%: Is India Ready to Lift The Lockdown?

Here are some most frequently asked questions answered

How Many Trains Will Ply? List of stations Also Read - COVID-19: Five Players Test Positive in Spain's Top Two Divisions, La Liga Confirm

The 15 pairs of trains will run as special AC trains from New Delhi Station to Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi. Also Read - India Develops First Indigenous COVID-19 Antibody Detection Kit, to Play Critical Role in Surveillance of Infection

How much will you have to pay?

The fare will be equivalent to Rajdhani Express train. The Railways informed that all the coaches will be AC with limited stoppage. In AC three-tier coaches, 52 passengers will be allowed while in AC two-tier coaches, 48 passengers will be allowed keeping in mind the protocol of social distancing amid the pandemic.

How to book tickets? Timing, date

Booking for the reservation in these trains will start at 4 PM on Monday and will be available only on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website or its mobile application. Ticket booking counters at the railway stations shall remain closed and no counter tickets, including platform tickets shall be issued, the railway ministry said.

Complete list of train which will be running from May 12:

1. New Delhi to Dibrugarh

2. New Delhi to Agartala

3. New Delhi to Howrah

4. New Delhi to Patna

5. New Delhi to Bilaspur

6. New Delhi to Ranchi

7. New Delhi to Bhubaneswar

8. New Delhi to Secunderabad

9. New Delhi to Bengaluru

10. New Delhi to Chennai

11. New Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram

12. New Delhi to Madgaon

13. New Delhi to Mumbai Central

14. New Delhi to Ahmedabad

15. New Delhi to Jammu Tawi

Notably, the railways had suspended the passenger, mail and express train services in view of the nationwide lockdown since March 24. Only freight and special parcel trains were running to transport the essential items across the country.

Indian Railways plans to gradually restart passenger train operations from 12th May, 2020, initially with 15 pairs of trains These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi Station connecting 15 important cities of the countryhttps://t.co/tOvEFT1C8Z pic.twitter.com/dvdxKaxshM — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 10, 2020

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced 21-day nationwide lockdown to combat Covid-19. He again extended the lockdown for 19 more days till May 3 and then government once again extended the lockdown for to more weeks till May 17.