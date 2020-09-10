New Delhi: The Indian Railways will run 40 pairs of special trains (total 80 trains) from September 12. The ticket booking process for the same started today. All those who want to book tickets can visit the official website of Indian Railways at irctc.co.in. Also Read - Indian Railways Latest News: Ticket Booking For 80 New Special Trains Begins Today | Check Guidelines

Step 1: Visit the official website at irctc.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the login option

Step 3: Now, go to ‘book your ticket’ page

Step 4: You will need to enter your starting and destination stations

Step 5: Select the date of journey and the class of the train in which you want to travel

Step 6: Check what seat is available and then click ‘Book Now’option

Step 7: Enter all the details asked

Step 8: Enter mobile number and captcha code

Step 10: Pay fees using internet banking, debit or credit card or via UPI

Step 11: You will receive a confirmation message on your phone

Notably, these 80 trains are being run in addition to the 30 special Rajdhani type trains and 200 Special Mail Express trains that are already in operation. With this, the number of special trains run by Indian Railway has increased to 310.