New Delhi: In a big relief to those stranded from their homes, Indian Railways on Saturday said that around 2600 trains will run in next 10 days. Speaking to reporters, Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav, asserted that 36 lakh people are likely to travel by these trains. “If we get any requirement from any state govt authority, we are also prepared to run trains within the state”, said Yadav. Also Read - Prasar Bharti CEO Says People Laughed When he Decided to Telecast Ramayan Again During Lockdown

Also Read - Migrant Worker Having Debt of Rs 30,000 Already, Loses Kulfi Cart to Cops at Delhi-Noida Border After Being Thrashed

Speaking about Shramik special trains that were started on May 1, Yadav said that 80% of the train journeys have been undertaken by the migrant labourers of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. “Free meals & drinking water being provided to all the passengers. Social distancing & hygiene protocols being followed in trains & stations”, he added. Also Read - Crocodiles Tears Might be Real This Time as Chennai Reptile Zoo Runs Out of Funds to Feed Them Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Yadav said that more train services will be introduced based on demand. “Passenger train operations are gradually resuming. The 200 trains were announced based on the demand pattern, We are continuously monitoring the ticket booking, over 17 lakh passengers have booked tickets, some trains have seen 90-100% booking. We will introduce more trains based on demand on routes,” Yadav said.