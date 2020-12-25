New Delhi: After a hiatus of over 8 months, Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani express will be back on track from December 30. In a press release, the Central Railway (CR) said that a Rajdhani special train will run on four days of the week between Mumbai and Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin. Bookings for 01221 Rajdhani special train will open on December 25. Only passengers with confirmed tickets will be permitted to board the train. Also Read - Good News for Devotees! Kolkata's Dakshineswar Temple Metro Conducts First Trial Run

Notably, the Railways had suspended the Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani train after the outbreak of coronavirus in March.

The train will leave the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 4:10 pm from December 30 and it will reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at 11 am the next day.

“01222 Rajdhani special will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin at 4:55 pm on every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from December 31 and reach CSMT on the next day at 11:50 am”, the release added.

The 19-coach train including one AC first class, five AC-2 tier, 11 AC-3 tier and one pantry car will halt at Kalyan, Nasik Road, Jalgaon, Bhopal, Jhansi and Agra Cantonment stations in both directions.