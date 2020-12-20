Indian Railways Latest News: Dismissing reports which claimed that the concept of ‘waiting lists’ for train seat reservation would be scrapped by 2024, the Ministry of Railways stated that it is planning to take measures that would prevent passengers from getting “waitlisted”. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: When Will Regular Train Services Resume in India? Here’s What Railway Board Chairman Has to Say

Issuing a clarification, the ministry stated that it has been working in the direction to increase the capacity to make trains available on demand to reduce the possibility of passengers getting waitlisted but this does not mean that there will be no waiting lists.

"Waitlist' is a provision which acts as a buffer to mitigate the fluctuations in demand and availability. Railways would like to explain and clarify that efforts are being made to increase the capacity to make trains available on demand. This would reduce the possibility of passengers getting waitlisted", it stated.

The clarification comes after some reports claimed that Indian Railways plans to end the waiting list with effect from 2024 and run demand-based passenger trains while raising its share in freight movement from 27 per cent now to 45 per cent by 2030 as part of its draft National Rail Plan.