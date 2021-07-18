New Delhi: In the wake of the incessant rainfall in Mumbai, which caused severe waterlogging, the Western Railway has decided to short terminate or regulate 17 trains on Sunday. “17 trains short terminated/regulated as ‘very heavy rainfall’ causes waterlogging on railway tracks at multiple locations in Mumbai and suburban areas. All pumps are working at waterlogged areas”, said Western Railway in a notification.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: Commuters Threaten to Stage Protest, BMC Officials Say Decision Likely Soon

Meanwhile, the Central Railway has canceled many long-distance trains including 00271 Mumbai-Jalna Special, 01029 Mumbai-Kolhapur special, 01151 Mumbai-Madgaon special. Besides, it short terminated and rescheduled various special train services due to heavy rains.

Full list of canceled, short terminated, and rescheduled trains:

Before the pandemic, both the Central Railway and Western Railway used to ferry over 75 lakh commuters a day in over 3000 suburban train services which are now allowed only for emergency services staff and government employees.

Red Alert in Mumbai

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai in the backdrop of heavy rains.

In an early morning bulletin, the IMD said a sudden change in climatic conditions led to Mumbai witnessing over 100 mm rainfall in six hours. It also changed the rains forecast for the city from orange to red alert.

The IMD said that till 6.30 am on Sunday, Mumbai and adjoining areas received over 120 mm rainfall in the preceding 12 hours.