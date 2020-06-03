New Delhi: The Central Railways have rescheduled eight trains that were supposed to arrive at or depart from Mumbai. The cyclone is supposed to make landfall at noon. The trains which were scheduled at that time have been rescheduled and pushed back to evening slots. Also Read - Nisarga Cyclone Live Tracking: Know The Current Location of Cyclone, Get Movement Alerts

The timings of 02542 LTT-Gorakhpur, 06345 LTT-Thiruvananthapuram, 01061 LTT-Darbhanga, 01071 LTT-Varanasi, 01019 CSMT-Bhubaneshwar special trains, which were scheduled to leave Mumbai area during the daytime, were changed tonight, according to the Central Railways.

Here are the details

02542 LTT-Gorakhpur special will leave at 20.00 hrs on 3.6.2020 instead of 11.10 hrs

06345 LTT-Thiruvananthapuram special will leave at 18.00 hrs on 3.6.2020 instead of 11.40 hrs

01061 LTT-Darbhanga special will leave at 20.30 hrs on 3.6.2020 instead of 12.15 hrs

01071 LTT-Varanasi special will leave at 21.00 hrs on 3.6.2020 instead of 12.40 hrs

01019 CSMT-Bhubaneshwar special will leave at 20.00 hrs instead of 15.05 hrs

2. Similarly, the following UP specials scheduled to arrive Mumbai area on 3.6.2020 will be *regulated/diverted*

• 03201 Patna-LTT special schedule to arrive at 11.30 hrs on 3.6.2020 to be regulated en route and arrive behind schedule

• 01094 Varanasi-CSMT special schedule to arrive at 14.15 hrs on 3.6.2020 to be regulated en route and arrive behind schedule

• 06436 Thiruvananthapuram-LTT special scheduled to arrive 16.40 hrs on 3.6.2020 will be diverted via Pune to arrive LTT behind schedule.

Similarly, special trains from Patna, Varanasi, and Thiruvananthapuram, which were scheduled to reach Mumbai during the daytime were regulated, and will now arrive before schedule.

More than 10 teams of NDRF had been deployed in Maharashtra till Tuesday afternoon, and five more teams were en route for the ongoing operations in wake of Cyclone Nisarga.