The Indian Railways recently announced that 80 more special trains will start operating from September 12. The bookings for those trains have opened today and passengers can book a train ticket through the official website of IRCTC. Also Read - Indian Railways Latest News: 3 Pairs of Special Trains to Run From Odisha For Migrant Workers to Join Workplaces in Gujarat | Read Here

Along with this, tickets can be booked at the reservation counter provided by the railways at the stations. Travellers can also book tickets for the train through the app of IRCTC.

Notably, these 80 trains are being run in addition to the 30 special Rajdhani type trains and 200 Special Mail Express trains that are already in operation. With this, the number of special trains run by Indian Railway has increased to 310.

Indian Railways to run additional 40 pairs of more special trains w.e.f. 12th September 2020. These will be fully reserved train. Ticket can be booked from 10th September, 2020https://t.co/nurgBZYvJd pic.twitter.com/TtQKJyKAdQ — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 6, 2020

Due to the threat of Covid-19, Indian Railways has laid out the following rules:

-Railways have made it mandatory to wear face masks in the station premises and even during the journey.

-A passenger will be allowed entry to the station only after getting a confirmed ticket

-All passengers must arrive at the station at least 90 minutes in advance to undergo thermal screening at the station.

-Only those people who don’t have any coronavirus symptoms will be allowed to travel on a special train.

-Apart from this, social distancing has to be maintained at all times

-According to railways, no ticketless passengers will get admission inside the station in these 310 trains.

-It is mandatory for passengers to download Aarogya Setu app in their mobile phones, before commencing their journey

-Sheets, blankets will not be provided to the passengers by the Railways